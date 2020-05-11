All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

326 14th Pl NE 3

326 14th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

326 14th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit 3 Available 06/05/20 Beautiful Second Floor 1 Bed Apt - Capitol Hill - Property Id: 101262

This beautiful second floor condo is available June 5th. Located on a quiet, tree-lined, one-way street close to Lincoln Park, the condo is part of 4-unit condo building. It has a spacious open concept living area, featuring a unique stone accent wall and an updated kitchen. Unlike many 1 bedrooms available in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, this unit is NOT a basement unit; you'll enjoy privacy and plenty of natural light with three large windows in the living area and two windows in the bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes updated appliances including a dishwasher, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The apartment also includes a washer/dryer in unit, Nest thermostat, and includes a BRAND NEW private balcony in the back. The condo building comes with a shared back patio area with a fire pit, a shed for bikes, and an outdoor grill. Short walk to Lincoln Park, H st., and Eastern Market. $2K per/month + electric and gas (water/sewer/trash included in the rent).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101262
Property Id 101262

(RLNE5735733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 14th Pl NE 3 have any available units?
326 14th Pl NE 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 14th Pl NE 3 have?
Some of 326 14th Pl NE 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 14th Pl NE 3 currently offering any rent specials?
326 14th Pl NE 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 14th Pl NE 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 14th Pl NE 3 is pet friendly.
Does 326 14th Pl NE 3 offer parking?
No, 326 14th Pl NE 3 does not offer parking.
Does 326 14th Pl NE 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 14th Pl NE 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 14th Pl NE 3 have a pool?
No, 326 14th Pl NE 3 does not have a pool.
Does 326 14th Pl NE 3 have accessible units?
No, 326 14th Pl NE 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 326 14th Pl NE 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 14th Pl NE 3 has units with dishwashers.

