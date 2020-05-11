326 14th Pl NE 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 06/05/20 Beautiful Second Floor 1 Bed Apt - Capitol Hill - Property Id: 101262



This beautiful second floor condo is available June 5th. Located on a quiet, tree-lined, one-way street close to Lincoln Park, the condo is part of 4-unit condo building. It has a spacious open concept living area, featuring a unique stone accent wall and an updated kitchen. Unlike many 1 bedrooms available in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, this unit is NOT a basement unit; you'll enjoy privacy and plenty of natural light with three large windows in the living area and two windows in the bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes updated appliances including a dishwasher, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The apartment also includes a washer/dryer in unit, Nest thermostat, and includes a BRAND NEW private balcony in the back. The condo building comes with a shared back patio area with a fire pit, a shed for bikes, and an outdoor grill. Short walk to Lincoln Park, H st., and Eastern Market. $2K per/month + electric and gas (water/sewer/trash included in the rent).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101262

Property Id 101262



