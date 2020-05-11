3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW

Amenities

This charming Chevy Chase home on a quiet, tree line street welcomes you with beautiful landscaping and a spacious front porch, perfect for a porch swing, rocking chairs, or hammocks to enjoy summer in the shade. Inside, the main level offers a large living room with wood burning fireplace, a formal dining room, charming vintage kitchen, and a breakfast room and/or office space with built-ins. The second level features a master bedroom with private bath and two additional bedrooms with a shared Jack and Jill bath. On the third level, accessed from traditional stairs in the hallway, enjoy a large fourth bedroom. The finished basement offers additional living space with a gas fireplace, great for a family room, playroom, or recreation room, as well as a utility room with ample storage, a washer and dryer, and a quarter bath. The home features hardwood floors throughout, custom plantation shutters, dual-zone central air, and radiant heat. In the rear, the backyard beckons you to enjoy the outdoors, with a beautiful lawn landscaping, a stone patio for your grill and outdoor dining, and a private garage. Zoned for Lafayette Elementary, Deal Middle, and Wilson High school, the home is 4 blocks from Broad Branch Market and Lafayette Elementary, and 6 blocks from the amenities of the Connecticut Avenue corridor, including grocery, pharmacies, dining, community center, library, and retail. Please see the walk-through video tour to experience all this charming home has to offer. Available for rent immediately and long-term lease preferred. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.