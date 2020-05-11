All apartments in Washington
3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW

3237 Livingston Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3237 Livingston Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This charming Chevy Chase home on a quiet, tree line street welcomes you with beautiful landscaping and a spacious front porch, perfect for a porch swing, rocking chairs, or hammocks to enjoy summer in the shade. Inside, the main level offers a large living room with wood burning fireplace, a formal dining room, charming vintage kitchen, and a breakfast room and/or office space with built-ins. The second level features a master bedroom with private bath and two additional bedrooms with a shared Jack and Jill bath. On the third level, accessed from traditional stairs in the hallway, enjoy a large fourth bedroom. The finished basement offers additional living space with a gas fireplace, great for a family room, playroom, or recreation room, as well as a utility room with ample storage, a washer and dryer, and a quarter bath. The home features hardwood floors throughout, custom plantation shutters, dual-zone central air, and radiant heat. In the rear, the backyard beckons you to enjoy the outdoors, with a beautiful lawn landscaping, a stone patio for your grill and outdoor dining, and a private garage. Zoned for Lafayette Elementary, Deal Middle, and Wilson High school, the home is 4 blocks from Broad Branch Market and Lafayette Elementary, and 6 blocks from the amenities of the Connecticut Avenue corridor, including grocery, pharmacies, dining, community center, library, and retail. Please see the walk-through video tour to experience all this charming home has to offer. Available for rent immediately and long-term lease preferred. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have any available units?
3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have?
Some of 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3237 LIVINGSTON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

