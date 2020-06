Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This well appointed Single Family: spacious, naturally well lit , 4 bedroom, 3.0 bathroom house is ideally situated in DuPont Park. Close to Capitol Hill and I-295. An ideal location for an Amazon worker in Crystal City. Commute time - 20 min!



$2500.00/mo and $2500.00 security deposit - No EXCEPTIONS.



Interested parties must fill out the free application in full and submit it. This property will only be shown to those who follow the process in full. There is a pet fee.



The free online application can be found at: https://www.avail.co/l/25851