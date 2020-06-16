All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

323 South Carolina Ave SE

323 South Carolina Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

323 South Carolina Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
323 South Carolina Ave SE Available 08/03/19 Captivating Capitol Hill Living! - This stunning Eastern Market rowhouse, in bounds for Capitol Hills beloved Brent Elementary school, boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 1,800 square feet! The main level exudes elegance with natural light, gorgeous hardwood floors, and elegant finishes, creating a space that is perfect for family time or hosting friends. Let the entertaining continue through the renovated kitchen, which offers stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Accessible from the kitchen, the sizeable outdoor space includes a gorgeous patio and a perfect yard for outside gatherings.

Take the stairway up to the second floor that is just as bright and airy as the first. The entire second-floor sports gorgeous hardwood flooring and skylights throughout. There is a light-filled, spacious front-facing bedroom as well as a cozy central bedroom. The master is rear-facing which includes an en suite bathroom as well as a walk-in closet. The washer/dryer rounds out this lovely floor.

A short walk down the picturesque tree-lined street will take you to some of the most important sites of this incredible city. The house is just two blocks from Brent elementary school the most highly sought after elementary school on Capitol Hill. You can walk to three different parks within two blocks. Historic Eastern Market is just four blocks away and grocery shopping couldn't be easier withboth the brand new Whole Foods and new Trader Joes just a few minutes walk. Navy Yard and all its amazing offerings are just a short walk down 4th Street as well. With beautiful Capitol Hill at your doorstep, as well as two metro stops (Eastern Market & Capitol South) within a few blocks distance, theres never a dull moment on the days you want to escape this elegant abode and experience all that the city has to offer.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for gas + electric as well as an additional $100 flat rate for the water bill each month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 South Carolina Ave SE have any available units?
323 South Carolina Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 South Carolina Ave SE have?
Some of 323 South Carolina Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 South Carolina Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
323 South Carolina Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 South Carolina Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 323 South Carolina Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 323 South Carolina Ave SE offer parking?
No, 323 South Carolina Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 323 South Carolina Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 South Carolina Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 South Carolina Ave SE have a pool?
No, 323 South Carolina Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 323 South Carolina Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 323 South Carolina Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 323 South Carolina Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 South Carolina Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
