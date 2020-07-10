All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3210 GRACE STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3210 GRACE STREET NW
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

3210 GRACE STREET NW

3210 Grace Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3210 Grace Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
SPACIOUS 1BR/1BA CONDO WITH AVAILABLE RESERVED PARKING IN GEORGETOWN! This updated condo has over 1,000 sq ft, an open floor plan, and hardwood floors. The living room features a cozy fireplace for those chilly DC nights, modern lighting, and area for dining. You'll love the updated kitchen with its stainless appliances, ample cabinet space, and new tile backsplash. Off the living room, there is a HUGE PRIVATE PATIO that's perfect for entertaining or relaxing with a good book. The bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and updated en-suite bathroom with new flooring and large vanity. W/D in the unit. The Georgetown location can't be beat - walk to popular restaurants, great shopping, local parks, coffee shops & Georgetown University. Reserved parking available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 GRACE STREET NW have any available units?
3210 GRACE STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 GRACE STREET NW have?
Some of 3210 GRACE STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 GRACE STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3210 GRACE STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 GRACE STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3210 GRACE STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3210 GRACE STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3210 GRACE STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3210 GRACE STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 GRACE STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 GRACE STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3210 GRACE STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3210 GRACE STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3210 GRACE STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 GRACE STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 GRACE STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University