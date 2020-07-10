3210 GRACE STREET NW

Amenities

SPACIOUS 1BR/1BA CONDO WITH AVAILABLE RESERVED PARKING IN GEORGETOWN! This updated condo has over 1,000 sq ft, an open floor plan, and hardwood floors. The living room features a cozy fireplace for those chilly DC nights, modern lighting, and area for dining. You'll love the updated kitchen with its stainless appliances, ample cabinet space, and new tile backsplash. Off the living room, there is a HUGE PRIVATE PATIO that's perfect for entertaining or relaxing with a good book. The bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and updated en-suite bathroom with new flooring and large vanity. W/D in the unit. The Georgetown location can't be beat - walk to popular restaurants, great shopping, local parks, coffee shops & Georgetown University. Reserved parking available for an additional fee.