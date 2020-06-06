3205 Georgia Ave NW

Amenities

Nice Contemporary 1 BR Condo w/Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this nice 1BR contemporary condo in central DC location! Newer construction building. 2nd floor unit with big windows and lots of natural light! Open concept living/dining space w/modern kitchen and adjacent full bathroom. The bedroom is big and has nice sized closet! Great central DC location close to shopping, nightlife and walk to Metro! [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $58k+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5559920)