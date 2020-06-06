All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

3205 Georgia Ave NW

3205 Georgia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice Contemporary 1 BR Condo w/Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this nice 1BR contemporary condo in central DC location! Newer construction building. 2nd floor unit with big windows and lots of natural light! Open concept living/dining space w/modern kitchen and adjacent full bathroom. The bedroom is big and has nice sized closet! Great central DC location close to shopping, nightlife and walk to Metro! [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $58k+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5559920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have any available units?
3205 Georgia Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3205 Georgia Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Georgia Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Georgia Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Georgia Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Georgia Ave NW offers parking.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Georgia Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have a pool?
No, 3205 Georgia Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 3205 Georgia Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Georgia Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 Georgia Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.

