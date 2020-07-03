319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2

Amenities
Spacious 1-bedroom, upper unit within a 2-unit building. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, gas range and newly installed windows throughout! Plus, a back door that leads to a large shared fence back yard and a in unit washer and dryer. Street parking, 1 dog or cat ok and a 12-month initial lease required.
Professionally Managed by Pier Associates, we offer our tenants convenient online rent payment, maintenance submission & assistance. The home is now available for move in anytime between now and late March time frame but no later. Don't miss out on this well priced home!