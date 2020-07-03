All apartments in Washington
319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2

319 South Carolina Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

319 South Carolina Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1-bedroom, upper unit within a 2-unit building. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, gas range and newly installed windows throughout! Plus, a back door that leads to a large shared fence back yard and a in unit washer and dryer. Street parking, 1 dog or cat ok and a 12-month initial lease required.

Professionally Managed by Pier Associates, we offer our tenants convenient online rent payment, maintenance submission & assistance. The home is now available for move in anytime between now and late March time frame but no later. Don't miss out on this well priced home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 have any available units?
319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 have?
Some of 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 offer parking?
No, 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 have a pool?
No, 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 have accessible units?
No, 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 South Carolina Avenue SE - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

