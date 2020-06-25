All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

317 Elm St NW

317 Elm Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

317 Elm Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
317 Elm St NW Available 07/08/19 Lovely Living in LeDroit Park! - This tastefully renovated rowhome comes as a true gem in a fantastic location! The beauty of this property starts with its classic brick facade and continues throughout the home with stunning hardwood floors throughout. The living space leads effortlessly to the open-concept between the dining room and kitchen, with elegant door and window trimming, hardwood floors, and high ceilings accenting the space. The main floor features an adorable half bath for unbeatable convenience and the rear kitchen comes complete with a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, high-end fridge, and plenty of cabinet space. The patio off the back allows for plenty of natural light and an ideal place to hang out in warmer weather. It's also worth noting that this house features a water filtration system with drinking water filtration on tap!

Take the stairway up to the second floor and enjoy the illuminated stairwell featuring an overhead skylight. The entire second-floor sports brand new, gorgeous flooring throughout. There is a spacious front-facing bedroom and cozy central bedroom, as well as a smaller rear-facing bedroom which is perfect for use as a home office, guest room, library, or nursery. The full bathroom upstairs features built-in medicine cabinets and wall-to-wall tiling.

The location in Le Droit Park is within walking distance to the Shaw-Howard University Metro. If traveling around town doesn't interest you, stroll a few blocks down the magnificent tree-lined streets to find neighborhood favorites like Red Hen, Bacio Pizzeria, or even Shaw's Tavern. Pop down to Yoga District for your daily workout or head over to Windows Cafe and Market for a quick treat.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric + gas as well as a monthly fee of $50 for water. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Elm St NW have any available units?
317 Elm St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Elm St NW have?
Some of 317 Elm St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Elm St NW currently offering any rent specials?
317 Elm St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Elm St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Elm St NW is pet friendly.
Does 317 Elm St NW offer parking?
No, 317 Elm St NW does not offer parking.
Does 317 Elm St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Elm St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Elm St NW have a pool?
No, 317 Elm St NW does not have a pool.
Does 317 Elm St NW have accessible units?
No, 317 Elm St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Elm St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Elm St NW has units with dishwashers.
