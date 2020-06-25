Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

317 Elm St NW Available 07/08/19 Lovely Living in LeDroit Park! - This tastefully renovated rowhome comes as a true gem in a fantastic location! The beauty of this property starts with its classic brick facade and continues throughout the home with stunning hardwood floors throughout. The living space leads effortlessly to the open-concept between the dining room and kitchen, with elegant door and window trimming, hardwood floors, and high ceilings accenting the space. The main floor features an adorable half bath for unbeatable convenience and the rear kitchen comes complete with a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, high-end fridge, and plenty of cabinet space. The patio off the back allows for plenty of natural light and an ideal place to hang out in warmer weather. It's also worth noting that this house features a water filtration system with drinking water filtration on tap!



Take the stairway up to the second floor and enjoy the illuminated stairwell featuring an overhead skylight. The entire second-floor sports brand new, gorgeous flooring throughout. There is a spacious front-facing bedroom and cozy central bedroom, as well as a smaller rear-facing bedroom which is perfect for use as a home office, guest room, library, or nursery. The full bathroom upstairs features built-in medicine cabinets and wall-to-wall tiling.



The location in Le Droit Park is within walking distance to the Shaw-Howard University Metro. If traveling around town doesn't interest you, stroll a few blocks down the magnificent tree-lined streets to find neighborhood favorites like Red Hen, Bacio Pizzeria, or even Shaw's Tavern. Pop down to Yoga District for your daily workout or head over to Windows Cafe and Market for a quick treat.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric + gas as well as a monthly fee of $50 for water. Pets welcome!



