Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

315 12th St SE

315 12th Street Southeast
Location

315 12th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Captivating in Capitol Hill! - This is a stunning townhouse in the heart of DCs exciting Capitol Hill neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout the home lead you into the main living space with a gorgeous fireplace, oversized windows, a separate dining area, and open living concept. An exposed brick interior leads to a completely renovated bathroom on the first floor. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and light cabinetry. Heading out the back door youll find an amazing backyard with ample space to unwind at the end of the day or host friends and family for BBQs!

Head upstairs and check out both of the sizeable bedrooms, as well as the smaller den, and the recently refinished bathroom. The master is the largest with three big windows, two huge closets, and a ceiling fan overhead for those warm summer nights. The second bedroom is spacious with room for a queen sized bed a great retreat for guests. The smaller room can be multi-purposed for an office, workout room, or even a nursery.

It is located just a few blocks from Eastern Market and within walking distance of multiple grocery stores, restaurants, and bars, the dining options here are endless. Head over to grab a quick coffee from District Donut, or bottomless brunch at Ambar. A short walk down 12th Street will bring you to Barracks Row where you can attend weekly trivia and karaoke nights at The Ugly Mug or stop by Rural Dog Rescues Howl to the Chief adoption event held every Saturday afternoon. As if that wasnt enough a 5-minute walk to the Eastern Market Metro will get you anywhere in the city! The possibilities are truly endless!

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas as well as a $100 flat fee for the water. Cats and dogs are welcome!

(RLNE4600971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 12th St SE have any available units?
315 12th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 12th St SE have?
Some of 315 12th St SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 12th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
315 12th St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 12th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 12th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 315 12th St SE offer parking?
No, 315 12th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 315 12th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 12th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 12th St SE have a pool?
No, 315 12th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 315 12th St SE have accessible units?
No, 315 12th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 12th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 12th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
