315 12th St SE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Captivating in Capitol Hill! - This is a stunning townhouse in the heart of DCs exciting Capitol Hill neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout the home lead you into the main living space with a gorgeous fireplace, oversized windows, a separate dining area, and open living concept. An exposed brick interior leads to a completely renovated bathroom on the first floor. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and light cabinetry. Heading out the back door youll find an amazing backyard with ample space to unwind at the end of the day or host friends and family for BBQs!



Head upstairs and check out both of the sizeable bedrooms, as well as the smaller den, and the recently refinished bathroom. The master is the largest with three big windows, two huge closets, and a ceiling fan overhead for those warm summer nights. The second bedroom is spacious with room for a queen sized bed a great retreat for guests. The smaller room can be multi-purposed for an office, workout room, or even a nursery.



It is located just a few blocks from Eastern Market and within walking distance of multiple grocery stores, restaurants, and bars, the dining options here are endless. Head over to grab a quick coffee from District Donut, or bottomless brunch at Ambar. A short walk down 12th Street will bring you to Barracks Row where you can attend weekly trivia and karaoke nights at The Ugly Mug or stop by Rural Dog Rescues Howl to the Chief adoption event held every Saturday afternoon. As if that wasnt enough a 5-minute walk to the Eastern Market Metro will get you anywhere in the city! The possibilities are truly endless!



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas as well as a $100 flat fee for the water. Cats and dogs are welcome!



(RLNE4600971)