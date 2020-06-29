3146 Monroe Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018 Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is cute as a button and more space than really meets the eye. Upgraded kitchen and appliances and a very large finished basement. HUGE back yard that fenced in and much more. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3146 MONROE STREET NE have any available units?
3146 MONROE STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3146 MONROE STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3146 MONROE STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.