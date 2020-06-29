All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3146 MONROE STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3146 MONROE STREET NE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM

3146 MONROE STREET NE

3146 Monroe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3146 Monroe Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is cute as a button and more space than really meets the eye. Upgraded kitchen and appliances and a very large finished basement. HUGE back yard that fenced in and much more. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 MONROE STREET NE have any available units?
3146 MONROE STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3146 MONROE STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3146 MONROE STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 MONROE STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3146 MONROE STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3146 MONROE STREET NE offer parking?
No, 3146 MONROE STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 3146 MONROE STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3146 MONROE STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 MONROE STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3146 MONROE STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3146 MONROE STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3146 MONROE STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 MONROE STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3146 MONROE STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3146 MONROE STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3146 MONROE STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University