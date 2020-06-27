All apartments in Washington
314 Bryant Street NE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

314 Bryant Street NE

314 Bryant Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

314 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated Beautiful 2BR rowhome! - Come and see this newly renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath row house. This warm home has lots of natural light. There is newly shined hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. The home comes with a washer/dryer in the basement laundry room. The backyard is fenced. Located in a very accessible area on a quiet, residential street. This house will go fast at this price!

Parking:Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5062215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 314 Bryant Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Bryant Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
