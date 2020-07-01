3120 R Street, NW #208

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

$1850 / 1br - 568ft2 - Georgetown Charm - Top Floor Corner With Great Light, Views, Closets (3120 R Street, NW/Georgetown) - Location, location, location and charm! This airy and light One Bedroom apartment is on the second (top) floor of a well-managed Georgetown condominium just steps from Dumbarton Oaks. The location is ideal - an easy walk to the new Georgetown Safeway, the Georgetown library, shops, and restaurants. The apartment gets great light, as it is on the corner of the building, and the views are amazing. You can see both charming Georgetown homes and the skyline of Roslyn. The apartment has three large closets, central air conditioning, and hardwood floors. The kitchen has a dishwasher and is open to the living area. This wonderfully light apartment is the best deal in Georgetown. Laundry room is located in the building's lower level.



Monthly rent is $1,850 plus electric. Available Nov 20th , one (1) year lease minimum. $200 condo move-in fee.



No Pets, please. The apartment does not come with off-street parking.



At lease signing, please have one (1) month's rent, a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent, the $200 condo move-in fee and a $75 application/credit check fee per person.



Professionally rented by Chatel Real Estate: show contact info *Please all inquiries via email* Channingrents@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2312480)