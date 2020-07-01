All apartments in Washington
3120 R Street, NW #208

3120 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3120 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$1850 / 1br - 568ft2 - Georgetown Charm - Top Floor Corner With Great Light, Views, Closets (3120 R Street, NW/Georgetown) - Location, location, location and charm! This airy and light One Bedroom apartment is on the second (top) floor of a well-managed Georgetown condominium just steps from Dumbarton Oaks. The location is ideal - an easy walk to the new Georgetown Safeway, the Georgetown library, shops, and restaurants. The apartment gets great light, as it is on the corner of the building, and the views are amazing. You can see both charming Georgetown homes and the skyline of Roslyn. The apartment has three large closets, central air conditioning, and hardwood floors. The kitchen has a dishwasher and is open to the living area. This wonderfully light apartment is the best deal in Georgetown. Laundry room is located in the building's lower level.

Monthly rent is $1,850 plus electric. Available Nov 20th , one (1) year lease minimum. $200 condo move-in fee.

No Pets, please. The apartment does not come with off-street parking.

At lease signing, please have one (1) month's rent, a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent, the $200 condo move-in fee and a $75 application/credit check fee per person.

Professionally rented by Chatel Real Estate: show contact info *Please all inquiries via email* Channingrents@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2312480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 R Street, NW #208 have any available units?
3120 R Street, NW #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 R Street, NW #208 have?
Some of 3120 R Street, NW #208's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 R Street, NW #208 currently offering any rent specials?
3120 R Street, NW #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 R Street, NW #208 pet-friendly?
No, 3120 R Street, NW #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3120 R Street, NW #208 offer parking?
Yes, 3120 R Street, NW #208 offers parking.
Does 3120 R Street, NW #208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 R Street, NW #208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 R Street, NW #208 have a pool?
No, 3120 R Street, NW #208 does not have a pool.
Does 3120 R Street, NW #208 have accessible units?
No, 3120 R Street, NW #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 R Street, NW #208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 R Street, NW #208 has units with dishwashers.

