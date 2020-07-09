3117 E Street Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Greenway. Amenities included: stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: internet. Pets considered on a case by case basis, with deposit. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Laura at 803-348-2586 to learn more. This property will be managed by a management company. Video tour of the property can be found at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y76pJwn8Wl8.