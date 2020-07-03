3113 38th St Nw

Amenities
CATHEDRAL HEIGHTS: FURNISHED 1 BR, LR apt in private home. Spacious furnished lower level. Natural light, fully equipped kitchen,bath with shower, washer/dryer, access to peaceful garden. Utilities, cable and internet included. Great location: 38th St. between Woodley and Mass. Metrobus, restaurants, Giant, CVS and shops all within three blocks. Short bus ride to Dupont Circle, Cleveland Park and Tenleytown-AU Metro stations. No smoking or pets. Available immediately. per month. Street parking. Also dedicated parking available for an additional