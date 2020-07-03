All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
3113 38th St Nw
Last updated September 22 2019 at 8:55 AM

3113 38th St Nw

3113 38th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3113 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
CATHEDRAL HEIGHTS: FURNISHED 1 BR, LR apt in private home. Spacious furnished lower level. Natural light, fully equipped kitchen,bath with shower, washer/dryer, access to peaceful garden. Utilities, cable and internet included. Great location: 38th St. between Woodley and Mass. Metrobus, restaurants, Giant, CVS and shops all within three blocks. Short bus ride to Dupont Circle, Cleveland Park and Tenleytown-AU Metro stations. No smoking or pets. Available immediately. per month. Street parking. Also dedicated parking available for an additional

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 38th St Nw have any available units?
3113 38th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 38th St Nw have?
Some of 3113 38th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 38th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
3113 38th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 38th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 38th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 3113 38th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 3113 38th St Nw offers parking.
Does 3113 38th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3113 38th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 38th St Nw have a pool?
No, 3113 38th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 3113 38th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 3113 38th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 38th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 38th St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

