Last updated June 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW

311 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

311 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Schedule appointment online at ColumbiaPM.com Applicants accept that possession of the unit will be delivered in the condition of the property as seen, without modifications from the landlord.To ApplyGo to www.ColumbiaPM.com/apply to complete our online applicationoApplication fee of $50 per person. Supplemental documents are required to complete your application on Paper, rental applications are available upon request. Once application submitted send an email to Nancy Alert to RealEstate@NancyAlert.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have any available units?
311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 ROCK CREEK CHURCH ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
