3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Stunning postcard views of the Washington National Cathedral from the double-height, floor-to-ceiling windows of this sunny, spacious, floor-through, two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex with private balcony and garage parking in a luxury Wesley Heights building. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and washer and dryer in unit. Just renovated with fresh paint and new, hardwood flooring throughout. Sutton Towers features a concierge, a swimming pool and tennis courts and a gym is coming soon. Cable with HBO, internet and WiFi included in rent. Near American University, Georgetown University, Starbucks, Wagshals, Chef Geoffs, Al Dente, Capital Bikeshare and with easy Metrobus links to Downtown.