Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW

3101 New Mexico Avenue Northwest · (202) 696-0701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3101 New Mexico Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 843 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1653 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Stunning postcard views of the Washington National Cathedral from the double-height, floor-to-ceiling windows of this sunny, spacious, floor-through, two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex with private balcony and garage parking in a luxury Wesley Heights building. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and washer and dryer in unit. Just renovated with fresh paint and new, hardwood flooring throughout. Sutton Towers features a concierge, a swimming pool and tennis courts and a gym is coming soon. Cable with HBO, internet and WiFi included in rent. Near American University, Georgetown University, Starbucks, Wagshals, Chef Geoffs, Al Dente, Capital Bikeshare and with easy Metrobus links to Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have any available units?
3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have?
Some of 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
