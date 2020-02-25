All apartments in Washington
3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301

3101 Naylor Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
guest parking
SPACIOUS AND STYLISH 1 BEDROOM AT CHRISTOPHER CONDOS! - This one bedroom apartment has a lot of room. It has a nice sized living room and dining room with a fancy chandelier. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and a breakfast bar that looks out into the living room.

The bedroom is large enough to accomodate a sitting area and has a walk in closet. There is a second walk in closet in the hallway.

The unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot and guest parking.

1 Mile from Naylor Rd Metro Station Green Line
2 Min Walk to Rick's Cafe, Other nearby restaurants include Eddie and Eddie Leonard Carryout, Subway, Today's Crab House, Roy's Steaks and Subs, Sardi's and many more.
6 Min drive to The Shops at Park Village and 7 minutes from Fairfax Village Shopping Center

Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification

(RLNE5388225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 have any available units?
3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 have?
Some of 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 is pet friendly.
Does 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 offers parking.
Does 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 have a pool?
No, 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301 does not have units with dishwashers.

