3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301

Amenities
SPACIOUS AND STYLISH 1 BEDROOM AT CHRISTOPHER CONDOS! - This one bedroom apartment has a lot of room. It has a nice sized living room and dining room with a fancy chandelier. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and a breakfast bar that looks out into the living room.
The bedroom is large enough to accomodate a sitting area and has a walk in closet. There is a second walk in closet in the hallway.
The unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot and guest parking.
1 Mile from Naylor Rd Metro Station Green Line
2 Min Walk to Rick's Cafe, Other nearby restaurants include Eddie and Eddie Leonard Carryout, Subway, Today's Crab House, Roy's Steaks and Subs, Sardi's and many more.
6 Min drive to The Shops at Park Village and 7 minutes from Fairfax Village Shopping Center
Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
