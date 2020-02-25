3101 Naylor Rd, SE Apt 301

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground guest parking

SPACIOUS AND STYLISH 1 BEDROOM AT CHRISTOPHER CONDOS! - This one bedroom apartment has a lot of room. It has a nice sized living room and dining room with a fancy chandelier. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and a breakfast bar that looks out into the living room.



The bedroom is large enough to accomodate a sitting area and has a walk in closet. There is a second walk in closet in the hallway.



The unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot and guest parking.



1 Mile from Naylor Rd Metro Station Green Line

2 Min Walk to Rick's Cafe, Other nearby restaurants include Eddie and Eddie Leonard Carryout, Subway, Today's Crab House, Roy's Steaks and Subs, Sardi's and many more.

6 Min drive to The Shops at Park Village and 7 minutes from Fairfax Village Shopping Center



Pet Fees

Application Fee: $60.00

Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month

No Smoking

Min Credit Score 600

Positive Rental History

Employment Verification



(RLNE5388225)