Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities sauna

Two large self contained units located in the heart of Capitol Hill-Each unit completely renovated, granite counter tops, s/s appliances. fireplace in each unit, wood floors,awesome bathrooms-walk to Senate & Rayburn Bldg., Library of Congress, shopping, restaurants, entertainment--please show, owner will consider renting house 2 units for both units $6,000/month. Each unit is $3,100.