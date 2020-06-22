3061 Hawthorne Dr NE

Amenities

Welcome to the Park Place Community! Nestled away in this beautiful gated community sits this spectacular 3 BR 2.5 bath condo! Located close to Catholic University, Children's Hospital, and just a short walk to the Brookland Metro or if you prefer, you can catch the bus right out front to the metro! Great condo! This is a must see!



Property Highlights:

- Gated community with front gate tenant

- 3 BR

- 2.5 baths

- Spacious living/dining room

- Balcony

- Wood burning fireplace

- Hardwood Floors

- Kitchen Pantry

- Great views from unit

- W/D in unit

- One assigned parking space out front/ two additional spaces in guest parking available

- Tons of closet space

- Multi level unit

- Pool in community

- Shared community outdoor space

- Pet Friendly



AVAILABLE NOW!



