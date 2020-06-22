3061 Hawthorne Dr NE

Amenities
Welcome to the Park Place Community! Nestled away in this beautiful gated community sits this spectacular 3 BR 2.5 bath condo! Located close to Catholic University, Children's Hospital, and just a short walk to the Brookland Metro or if you prefer, you can catch the bus right out front to the metro! Great condo! This is a must see!
Property Highlights:
- Gated community with front gate tenant
- 3 BR
- 2.5 baths
- Spacious living/dining room
- Balcony
- Wood burning fireplace
- Hardwood Floors
- Kitchen Pantry
- Great views from unit
- W/D in unit
- One assigned parking space out front/ two additional spaces in guest parking available
- Tons of closet space
- Multi level unit
- Pool in community
- Shared community outdoor space
- Pet Friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!
(RLNE4528112)