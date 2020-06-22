All apartments in Washington
3061 Hawthorne Dr NE

3061 Hawthorne Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3061 Hawthorne Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Welcome to the Park Place Community! Nestled away in this beautiful gated community sits this spectacular 3 BR 2.5 bath condo! Located close to Catholic University, Children's Hospital, and just a short walk to the Brookland Metro or if you prefer, you can catch the bus right out front to the metro! Great condo! This is a must see!

Property Highlights:
- Gated community with front gate tenant
- 3 BR
- 2.5 baths
- Spacious living/dining room
- Balcony
- Wood burning fireplace
- Hardwood Floors
- Kitchen Pantry
- Great views from unit
- W/D in unit
- One assigned parking space out front/ two additional spaces in guest parking available
- Tons of closet space
- Multi level unit
- Pool in community
- Shared community outdoor space
- Pet Friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE4528112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE have any available units?
3061 Hawthorne Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE have?
Some of 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3061 Hawthorne Dr NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE does offer parking.
Does 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE have a pool?
Yes, 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE has a pool.
Does 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3061 Hawthorne Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
