3044 R St NW unit 2

NEW PRICE!!



SPECIAL- SIGN A 18 MONTH LEASE AND RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!



Lovely 2 BR, 1 BA condo in historic building in the heart of Georgetown. Across the street from beautiful Dumbarton Oaks Park and within walking distance of historic Dumbarton Oaks Museum and gardens. Quiet building, park-like setting. North and South facing windows with lots of natural light. Plenty of closet and storage space. Finished hardwood floors and freshly painted, ready to move in.



Less than 2 miles from Downtown Washington and the Kennedy Center, and a 4 minute, one block walk to stops for the D1, D2, and D6 bus lines. Zone 2 street parking available. Walking distance to Georgetown shopping, restaurants, and art galleries along Wisconsin Avenue and M Street. Unbeatable location.



Property Highlights:



- 2 BR

- 1 bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Spacious living/dining room

- Good size bedrooms

- Plenty of natural light

- Gas cooking

- New Fridge

- ALL utilities included

- Central AC/heat

- Great views from unit

- Easy Street Parking

- Pets welcome

- Ideal Location

- W/D in building



AVAILABLE NOW



