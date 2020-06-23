All apartments in Washington
3044 R St NW unit 2
3044 R St NW unit 2

3044 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3044 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
refrigerator
NEW PRICE!!

SPECIAL- SIGN A 18 MONTH LEASE AND RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!

Lovely 2 BR, 1 BA condo in historic building in the heart of Georgetown. Across the street from beautiful Dumbarton Oaks Park and within walking distance of historic Dumbarton Oaks Museum and gardens. Quiet building, park-like setting. North and South facing windows with lots of natural light. Plenty of closet and storage space. Finished hardwood floors and freshly painted, ready to move in.

Less than 2 miles from Downtown Washington and the Kennedy Center, and a 4 minute, one block walk to stops for the D1, D2, and D6 bus lines. Zone 2 street parking available. Walking distance to Georgetown shopping, restaurants, and art galleries along Wisconsin Avenue and M Street. Unbeatable location.

Property Highlights:

- 2 BR
- 1 bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Spacious living/dining room
- Good size bedrooms
- Plenty of natural light
- Gas cooking
- New Fridge
- ALL utilities included
- Central AC/heat
- Great views from unit
- Easy Street Parking
- Pets welcome
- Ideal Location
- W/D in building

AVAILABLE NOW

(RLNE4525480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 R St NW unit 2 have any available units?
3044 R St NW unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3044 R St NW unit 2 have?
Some of 3044 R St NW unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 R St NW unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3044 R St NW unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 R St NW unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3044 R St NW unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3044 R St NW unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3044 R St NW unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3044 R St NW unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3044 R St NW unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 R St NW unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3044 R St NW unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3044 R St NW unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3044 R St NW unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 R St NW unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3044 R St NW unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
