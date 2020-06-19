302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Live 2 blocks from the Supreme Court and 3 blocks from the U.S. Capitol! This bright English basement has had over $20,000 of renovations completed in the last year! This home features gray wide plank flooring throughout, custom wood floating shelving in the kitchen, marble vanity and updated subway tiles in the bathroom, recessed LED light and ceiling fans, a brand new HVAC system with Nest thermostat, and massive closets with organizers to maximize every inch of this charming unit! Full size stackable washer/dryer in unit. This one has it all! Enjoy not one but two outdoor spaces (front and rear of the home). Rowhouse includes a completely separate upper unit. Minimum of a 12 month lease and owner willing to consider a 36 month lease. Available now. Utilities included are water, trash, sewer, and FIOS internet. Tenant responsible for electricity. All are welcome to apply! Pets are case by case and require an additional deposit. Any interested applicants must apply via the Long and Foster Application Link: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/109404 A $55 application fee required/applicant. Owner is a REALTOR. Due to Covid-19, all guests will be required to wear a mask when previewing the property.