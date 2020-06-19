All apartments in Washington
Location

302 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Live 2 blocks from the Supreme Court and 3 blocks from the U.S. Capitol! This bright English basement has had over $20,000 of renovations completed in the last year! This home features gray wide plank flooring throughout, custom wood floating shelving in the kitchen, marble vanity and updated subway tiles in the bathroom, recessed LED light and ceiling fans, a brand new HVAC system with Nest thermostat, and massive closets with organizers to maximize every inch of this charming unit! Full size stackable washer/dryer in unit. This one has it all! Enjoy not one but two outdoor spaces (front and rear of the home). Rowhouse includes a completely separate upper unit. Minimum of a 12 month lease and owner willing to consider a 36 month lease. Available now. Utilities included are water, trash, sewer, and FIOS internet. Tenant responsible for electricity. All are welcome to apply! Pets are case by case and require an additional deposit. Any interested applicants must apply via the Long and Foster Application Link: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/109404 A $55 application fee required/applicant. Owner is a REALTOR. Due to Covid-19, all guests will be required to wear a mask when previewing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT have any available units?
302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT have?
Some of 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT currently offering any rent specials?
302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT is pet friendly.
Does 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT offer parking?
Yes, 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT does offer parking.
Does 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT have a pool?
No, 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT does not have a pool.
Does 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT have accessible units?
No, 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT does not have accessible units.
Does 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 MARYLAND AVE NE #BASEMENT UNIT has units with dishwashers.
