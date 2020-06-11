All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

301 Columbia Road NW

301 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

301 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Perched above D.C.s most eclectic and funky neighborhood stands your new luxury home set in a stylishly designed apartment building. Enjoy an evening beverage from your rooftop terrace or get a workout in with a complimentary gym membership at the Urban Athletic Club at The LINE Hotel. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This 550 sf one bedrooms/one bath unit truly impresses with 9-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, oversized closets, and expansive windows granting city views. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and a full-sized washer and dryer. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Columbia Road NW have any available units?
301 Columbia Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Columbia Road NW have?
Some of 301 Columbia Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Columbia Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
301 Columbia Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Columbia Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 301 Columbia Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 301 Columbia Road NW offer parking?
No, 301 Columbia Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 301 Columbia Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Columbia Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Columbia Road NW have a pool?
No, 301 Columbia Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 301 Columbia Road NW have accessible units?
No, 301 Columbia Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Columbia Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Columbia Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.

