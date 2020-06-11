301 Columbia Road NW

Amenities

Perched above D.C.s most eclectic and funky neighborhood stands your new luxury home set in a stylishly designed apartment building. Enjoy an evening beverage from your rooftop terrace or get a workout in with a complimentary gym membership at the Urban Athletic Club at The LINE Hotel. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



This 550 sf one bedrooms/one bath unit truly impresses with 9-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, oversized closets, and expansive windows granting city views. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and a full-sized washer and dryer. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.