3007 20th St. Ne
Last updated November 10 2019 at 9:44 AM

3007 20th St. Ne

3007 20th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3007 20th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,790* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,190* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,190/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this exquisite Dupont Circle furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and pretty living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC121)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Building Laundry

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment for rent in Dupont Circle invites you to explore DCs most beautiful neighborhood. Old-World townhouses blend harmoniously with condos and modern apartments, only 13 minutes away from Union Station by car and train. Passing through the inner ring of Dupont Circle is Massachusetts Avenue, known for its grand mansions and embassies. Widely popular for its bohemian and alternative scene, Dupont Circle maintains all the conveniences of urban living and a mix of popular galleries and fine dining. A bicycle will come in hand when exploring this bike- and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with numerous green spaces for a quiet afternoon.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 20th St. Ne have any available units?
3007 20th St. Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3007 20th St. Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3007 20th St. Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 20th St. Ne pet-friendly?
No, 3007 20th St. Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3007 20th St. Ne offer parking?
No, 3007 20th St. Ne does not offer parking.
Does 3007 20th St. Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 20th St. Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 20th St. Ne have a pool?
No, 3007 20th St. Ne does not have a pool.
Does 3007 20th St. Ne have accessible units?
No, 3007 20th St. Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 20th St. Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 20th St. Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 20th St. Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 20th St. Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

