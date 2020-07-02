All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:22 PM

3002 11th St NW

3002 11th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

3002 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69cc8ed03e ---- Come view this wonderfully lit, recently renovated, 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of Columbia Heights. Conveniently located to all of columbia heights transportation options including the Columbia Heights METRO station as well as 64, H8, H1, H2, H3, H4, H8 and 63 bus stops. You also have access to many great restaurants and shopping. Contact us today to schedule a time to tour the property! Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 11th St NW have any available units?
3002 11th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3002 11th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3002 11th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 11th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3002 11th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3002 11th St NW offer parking?
No, 3002 11th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 3002 11th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 11th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 11th St NW have a pool?
No, 3002 11th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3002 11th St NW have accessible units?
No, 3002 11th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 11th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 11th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 11th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 11th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.

