All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW

3001 Veazey Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Van Ness - Forest Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3001 Veazey Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Chic city living in the heart of Van Ness in this picture perfect spacious one bedroom unit with 1000 sqft of living space on the 16th floor. PARKING & UTILITIES INCLUDED! A chef's dream -- fully renovated kitchen with sparking stainless steel appliances, endless cabinet space, pristine countertops! Large walk-in closet and sun-soaked bedroom. Endless amenities include: 24 hour front desk, pool, gym (4th Floor), library (4th floor), party room (2nd floor), & saunas! Enjoy south facing views from the balcony, or take a dip in the large pool, or hop on the metro located steps away. The options are endless!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW have any available units?
3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW have?
Some of 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW offers parking.
Does 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW have a pool?
Yes, 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW has a pool.
Does 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University