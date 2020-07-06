3001 VEAZEY TERRACE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool sauna

Chic city living in the heart of Van Ness in this picture perfect spacious one bedroom unit with 1000 sqft of living space on the 16th floor. PARKING & UTILITIES INCLUDED! A chef's dream -- fully renovated kitchen with sparking stainless steel appliances, endless cabinet space, pristine countertops! Large walk-in closet and sun-soaked bedroom. Endless amenities include: 24 hour front desk, pool, gym (4th Floor), library (4th floor), party room (2nd floor), & saunas! Enjoy south facing views from the balcony, or take a dip in the large pool, or hop on the metro located steps away. The options are endless!