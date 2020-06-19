All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
300 12th St SE Unit A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

300 12th St SE Unit A

300 12th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

300 12th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Cute as can be corner 2 bedroom 1 and half bath duplex located in the heart of Capital Hill. The Duplex is conveniently located within walking distance of the Eastern Market metro station and the Eastern Market Farmer's Market. Tons of restaurants, retail shops, bars, coffee shops and so much more are within walking distance as well.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- Multi level
- Brick exposure throughout home
- Fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and microwave
- Large living room with high ceilings
- Separate dining area
- W/D in home
- Brand new wood floors downstairs
- Brand new carpet upstairs
- Brand new central AC/Heat unit
- Half bath downstairs
- Spacious master bedroom with brick exposure and tons of windows bringing in natural light
- Second bedroom good size
- Large fenced in backyard
- Shed in backyard ideal for storage
- Spacious front yard
- Pets ok
- Off street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!!!!

(RLNE5776369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 12th St SE Unit A have any available units?
300 12th St SE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 12th St SE Unit A have?
Some of 300 12th St SE Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 12th St SE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
300 12th St SE Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 12th St SE Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 12th St SE Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 300 12th St SE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 300 12th St SE Unit A does offer parking.
Does 300 12th St SE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 12th St SE Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 12th St SE Unit A have a pool?
No, 300 12th St SE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 300 12th St SE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 300 12th St SE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 300 12th St SE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 12th St SE Unit A has units with dishwashers.
