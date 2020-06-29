All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:14 AM

2920 GEORGIA NW

2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
$3300/month for one year lease, $3200/mo for a two year lease. Large 1100sqft condo flooded with natural light in the heart of Georgia Ave Corridor. Hardwood floors throughout the home lead you to the sleek modern kitchen with beautiful white quartz countertops and elegant cabinetry. Eat on the giant kitchen island as you enjoy your day and the views. Come home to exposed brick walls, a Juliet balcony or make your way to the only personal private brick patio offered in the whole building, and it's yours! This unit comes with one garage parking space. The building offers a storage space, common outdoor dining area (just off the unit door), bicycle storage, and a rooftop deck that offers panoramic views all the way to the Monument. Walkable to Columbia Heights Metro, Howard University, and restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and shopping. Income over $140,000, credit score of 700 minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 GEORGIA NW have any available units?
2920 GEORGIA NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 GEORGIA NW have?
Some of 2920 GEORGIA NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 GEORGIA NW currently offering any rent specials?
2920 GEORGIA NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 GEORGIA NW pet-friendly?
No, 2920 GEORGIA NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2920 GEORGIA NW offer parking?
Yes, 2920 GEORGIA NW offers parking.
Does 2920 GEORGIA NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 GEORGIA NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 GEORGIA NW have a pool?
No, 2920 GEORGIA NW does not have a pool.
Does 2920 GEORGIA NW have accessible units?
No, 2920 GEORGIA NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 GEORGIA NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 GEORGIA NW does not have units with dishwashers.
