2920 GEORGIA NW

$3300/month for one year lease, $3200/mo for a two year lease. Large 1100sqft condo flooded with natural light in the heart of Georgia Ave Corridor. Hardwood floors throughout the home lead you to the sleek modern kitchen with beautiful white quartz countertops and elegant cabinetry. Eat on the giant kitchen island as you enjoy your day and the views. Come home to exposed brick walls, a Juliet balcony or make your way to the only personal private brick patio offered in the whole building, and it's yours! This unit comes with one garage parking space. The building offers a storage space, common outdoor dining area (just off the unit door), bicycle storage, and a rooftop deck that offers panoramic views all the way to the Monument. Walkable to Columbia Heights Metro, Howard University, and restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and shopping. Income over $140,000, credit score of 700 minimum.