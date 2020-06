Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Description



Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 bath unit is a must see! This unit is equipped with washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in bedrooms, spacious closets. Minutes away from Naylor Rd Metro Station, easy access to Metro buses and Suitland Parkway. It is also close to Anacostia Community Museum, Hillcrest Recreation Center and Fort Stanton Recreation Center . Rents for $1575.00; tenants are responsible for Electric and Gas!