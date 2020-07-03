All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

2822 Devonshire Place, NW

2822 Devonshire Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Woodley Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2822 Devonshire Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
all utils included
coffee bar
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f05af2802e ---- One Bedroom apartment in well-maintained building complex and quiet neighborhood, right off Connecticut Ave, across from the Zoo!! Close a small playground, plenty of restaurants and small shops. Short distance to the National Zoo, the movie theater and the neighborhood grocery store. Laundry room on premises. *ALL utilities included except summer AC charges* Please contact Aleathea at (202) 232-2572 to schedule a viewing. 2820 Devonshire Place Northwest is close to Red Line CLEVELAND PARK METRO STATION stop. This location is in the Cleveland Park neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Cleveland Park, Woodley Park and Klingle Valley Park. Nearby schools include Maret School, Washington International School and Aidan Montessori School. The closest grocery stores are Yes Organic Market, Brookville Supermarket and Manhattan Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Panda Cafe and Cafe Express. There are 60 restaurants within a 15 minute walk including Pizza Hut, Mane Restaurant & Panda Cafe and Ardeo Bardeo. Cats Okay! Service and Companion Animals Welcome! Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW, Ste. 19 Washington, DC 20037 202.337.5080 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Devonshire Place, NW have any available units?
2822 Devonshire Place, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 Devonshire Place, NW have?
Some of 2822 Devonshire Place, NW's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 Devonshire Place, NW currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Devonshire Place, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Devonshire Place, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 Devonshire Place, NW is pet friendly.
Does 2822 Devonshire Place, NW offer parking?
No, 2822 Devonshire Place, NW does not offer parking.
Does 2822 Devonshire Place, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 Devonshire Place, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Devonshire Place, NW have a pool?
No, 2822 Devonshire Place, NW does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Devonshire Place, NW have accessible units?
No, 2822 Devonshire Place, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Devonshire Place, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 Devonshire Place, NW does not have units with dishwashers.

