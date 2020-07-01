2816 Olive St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Rare Georgetown House with private yard. 1 block from Rose park and M St located on Olive St. - Sited on one of the best blocks in Georgetown, this Federal residence has been beautifully renovated while retaining period details. The formal dining room offers recessed lighting and flows into an enviable kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinetry. The sun-filled living room affords custom built-ins, a wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fan, and two sets of sliding doors opening to the manicured rear garden with a brick patio, plantings, and shed storage. An updated first floor powder room with a Coventry Brass Works sink completes the main level. The master bedroom showcases great closets, custom built-ins, ceiling fan, and a terrace. A luxurious bath features a spa tub and a large skylight. A second bedroom has a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The second floor includes a laundry area with a linen closet and Bosch washer/dryer. The home is a block from Rose Park and the M Street shops. A few blocks to the Foggy Bottom and Dupont Circle Metro stations through charming West End.



