Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

2816 Olive St NW

2816 Olive Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Olive Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Rare Georgetown House with private yard. 1 block from Rose park and M St located on Olive St. - Sited on one of the best blocks in Georgetown, this Federal residence has been beautifully renovated while retaining period details. The formal dining room offers recessed lighting and flows into an enviable kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinetry. The sun-filled living room affords custom built-ins, a wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fan, and two sets of sliding doors opening to the manicured rear garden with a brick patio, plantings, and shed storage. An updated first floor powder room with a Coventry Brass Works sink completes the main level. The master bedroom showcases great closets, custom built-ins, ceiling fan, and a terrace. A luxurious bath features a spa tub and a large skylight. A second bedroom has a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The second floor includes a laundry area with a linen closet and Bosch washer/dryer. The home is a block from Rose Park and the M Street shops. A few blocks to the Foggy Bottom and Dupont Circle Metro stations through charming West End.

EHO

(RLNE5823536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Olive St NW have any available units?
2816 Olive St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Olive St NW have?
Some of 2816 Olive St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Olive St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Olive St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Olive St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 Olive St NW is pet friendly.
Does 2816 Olive St NW offer parking?
No, 2816 Olive St NW does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Olive St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 Olive St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Olive St NW have a pool?
No, 2816 Olive St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Olive St NW have accessible units?
No, 2816 Olive St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Olive St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Olive St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

