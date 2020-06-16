All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:43 AM

2816 HARTFORD STREET SE

2816 Hartford Street Southeast · (202) 464-0140
Location

2816 Hartford Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 5200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NOTE: NO showings Friday 7pm thru Sunday at 10am. Recently remodeled 3br upper level unit. Features include newer appliances, kitchen countertops and hardwood floors. Private spacious balcony for your outdoor enjoyment and off street alley parking. Tenant responsible for electric, cable and phone. Water and gas included. Convenient in building WD. Sorry, no pets allowed. Application requirements: minimum 580 credit scores, no eviction or landlord/tenant actions, sufficient income to cover rent and utilities. All applications considered and vouchers are welcomed. Online application with $55 fee for all residents over 18. Contact agent for info. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE have any available units?
2816 HARTFORD STREET SE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE have?
Some of 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2816 HARTFORD STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE does offer parking.
Does 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 HARTFORD STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
