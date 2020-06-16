2816 HARTFORD STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NOTE: NO showings Friday 7pm thru Sunday at 10am. Recently remodeled 3br upper level unit. Features include newer appliances, kitchen countertops and hardwood floors. Private spacious balcony for your outdoor enjoyment and off street alley parking. Tenant responsible for electric, cable and phone. Water and gas included. Convenient in building WD. Sorry, no pets allowed. Application requirements: minimum 580 credit scores, no eviction or landlord/tenant actions, sufficient income to cover rent and utilities. All applications considered and vouchers are welcomed. Online application with $55 fee for all residents over 18. Contact agent for info. Available immediately.