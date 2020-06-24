2809 MCKINLEY PL NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this classic Colonial features large, open rooms on the main level to include the finished front porch, living room with fireplace and projection TV, hall powder room, dining room and renovated white kitchen with stainless steel appliance and a wood-topped island. The rear of the house flows beautifully to the patio and fenced rear yard. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, plus fixed stairs to a large storage attic. The finished lower level rec room with separate entrance contains the laundry center and more storage. Garage and driveway parking. No pets and no smoking. Available around mid-July for a 12 month rental (24 month optional).