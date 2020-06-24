All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2809 MCKINLEY PL NW
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:08 AM

2809 MCKINLEY PL NW

2809 Mckinley Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2809 Mckinley Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this classic Colonial features large, open rooms on the main level to include the finished front porch, living room with fireplace and projection TV, hall powder room, dining room and renovated white kitchen with stainless steel appliance and a wood-topped island. The rear of the house flows beautifully to the patio and fenced rear yard. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, plus fixed stairs to a large storage attic. The finished lower level rec room with separate entrance contains the laundry center and more storage. Garage and driveway parking. No pets and no smoking. Available around mid-July for a 12 month rental (24 month optional).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW have any available units?
2809 MCKINLEY PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW have?
Some of 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
2809 MCKINLEY PL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW pet-friendly?
No, 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW offers parking.
Does 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW have a pool?
No, 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW have accessible units?
No, 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 MCKINLEY PL NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University