All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2807 N Glade St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2807 N Glade St NW
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

2807 N Glade St NW

2807 North Glade Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2807 North Glade Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2807 N Glade St NW Available 08/01/19 Spectacular English cottage on a cul-de-sac, nestled in the heart of DC's coveted Kent/Palisades neighborhood! - This lovely home features an abundance of indoor and outdoor living spaces, light and airy, beautifully renovated, and is outfitted with the latest home technology and systems. The property features two parking spaces in front of the home, within walking distance to shops and restaurants, excellent school district, major routes to Maryland and Virginia, minutes to Georgetown and many more of DC's cultural attractions.

(RLNE5000345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 N Glade St NW have any available units?
2807 N Glade St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2807 N Glade St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2807 N Glade St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 N Glade St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2807 N Glade St NW is pet friendly.
Does 2807 N Glade St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2807 N Glade St NW offers parking.
Does 2807 N Glade St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 N Glade St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 N Glade St NW have a pool?
No, 2807 N Glade St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2807 N Glade St NW have accessible units?
No, 2807 N Glade St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 N Glade St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 N Glade St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 N Glade St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 N Glade St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University