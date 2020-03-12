Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2807 N Glade St NW Available 08/01/19 Spectacular English cottage on a cul-de-sac, nestled in the heart of DC's coveted Kent/Palisades neighborhood! - This lovely home features an abundance of indoor and outdoor living spaces, light and airy, beautifully renovated, and is outfitted with the latest home technology and systems. The property features two parking spaces in front of the home, within walking distance to shops and restaurants, excellent school district, major routes to Maryland and Virginia, minutes to Georgetown and many more of DC's cultural attractions.



(RLNE5000345)