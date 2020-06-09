All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

28 New York Avenue Northwest

28 New York Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

28 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Video Tour: http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/295965

26 New York Ave NW, a freshly renovated building with two luxury large units with 5 suites with 5 private bathroom apartments. This beautiful space is conveniently located near the vibrant NoMa neighborhood, just minutes from downtown Washington, DC, 395, Virginia and the BW Parkway to Maryland. It doesn't get more accessible than this! Your new home would be just minutes from Union Station (0.4 miles) and Union Market (the epicenter of DC's gourmet scene). Also, conveniently located near Gallaudet University and the new Headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR).

There is a beautifully designed dining area and living room that act as common areas with lots of space for social gatherings or lounging. The high-end kitchen is equipped with all the comforts of home for your ultimate culinary experience.

This unit has the following exciting features:
- 2,200 sqft
- Private bedrooms each with ensuite baths
- Fully furnished common area and decor
- On-site Washer & Dryer
- High-end shared kitchen
- Spacious common area

Want a private rooftop? Ask us about the upper-level unit with a private rooftop deck!

There are two private parking spaces (1 space for each unit) fenced in with garage doors.

(RLNE5789384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 New York Avenue Northwest have any available units?
28 New York Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 New York Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 28 New York Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 New York Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
28 New York Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 New York Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 28 New York Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 28 New York Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 28 New York Avenue Northwest offers parking.
Does 28 New York Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 New York Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 New York Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 28 New York Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 28 New York Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 28 New York Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 28 New York Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 New York Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

