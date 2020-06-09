28 New York Avenue Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated furnished

Video Tour: http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/295965



26 New York Ave NW, a freshly renovated building with two luxury large units with 5 suites with 5 private bathroom apartments. This beautiful space is conveniently located near the vibrant NoMa neighborhood, just minutes from downtown Washington, DC, 395, Virginia and the BW Parkway to Maryland. It doesn't get more accessible than this! Your new home would be just minutes from Union Station (0.4 miles) and Union Market (the epicenter of DC's gourmet scene). Also, conveniently located near Gallaudet University and the new Headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR).



There is a beautifully designed dining area and living room that act as common areas with lots of space for social gatherings or lounging. The high-end kitchen is equipped with all the comforts of home for your ultimate culinary experience.



This unit has the following exciting features:

- 2,200 sqft

- Private bedrooms each with ensuite baths

- Fully furnished common area and decor

- On-site Washer & Dryer

- High-end shared kitchen

- Spacious common area



Want a private rooftop? Ask us about the upper-level unit with a private rooftop deck!



There are two private parking spaces (1 space for each unit) fenced in with garage doors.



(RLNE5789384)