Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

28 K

28 K St SE · No Longer Available
Location

28 K St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Navy Yard

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,790* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,390* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,490/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.

Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Navy Yard apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this lavishly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, charming living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC125)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-24/7 Security
-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Rooftop Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Courtyard
-Basketball Court
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground apartment is situated in the heart of Navy Yard, conveniently located a block away from the Navy Yard Metro and across the street from Nationals Park. This fast-growing neighborhood is now a main attraction in DC, due to its proximity to the Southwest Waterfront and abundance of activities for locals and visitors alike. Visit Canal Park and explore the seasonal markets and events, grab dinner and drinks at a local brewery or upscale Italian restaurant and top it off with Ice Cream Jubilee for delicious, creative flavors of hand-made ice cream. Also be sure to check out the rooftop of the brand new building where our luxury Blueground apartment is located for sweeping views of the city and even a direct view into Nats Park!

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 K have any available units?
28 K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 K have?
Some of 28 K's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 K currently offering any rent specials?
28 K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 K pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 K is pet friendly.
Does 28 K offer parking?
Yes, 28 K offers parking.
Does 28 K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 K have a pool?
Yes, 28 K has a pool.
Does 28 K have accessible units?
No, 28 K does not have accessible units.
Does 28 K have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 K does not have units with dishwashers.

