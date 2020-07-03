Amenities

dogs allowed parking gym pool dog park elevator

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard dog park doorman elevator gym parking pool bike storage

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,790* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,390* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,490/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.



Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Navy Yard apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this lavishly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, charming living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC125)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements



Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-24/7 Security

-Pet Friendly

-Dog Park/Run

-Rooftop Pool

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Courtyard

-Basketball Court

-Bike Storage

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished Blueground apartment is situated in the heart of Navy Yard, conveniently located a block away from the Navy Yard Metro and across the street from Nationals Park. This fast-growing neighborhood is now a main attraction in DC, due to its proximity to the Southwest Waterfront and abundance of activities for locals and visitors alike. Visit Canal Park and explore the seasonal markets and events, grab dinner and drinks at a local brewery or upscale Italian restaurant and top it off with Ice Cream Jubilee for delicious, creative flavors of hand-made ice cream. Also be sure to check out the rooftop of the brand new building where our luxury Blueground apartment is located for sweeping views of the city and even a direct view into Nats Park!



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.