2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 Available 08/30/19 $2000 1BR/1BA GREAT LOCATION (2736 Ordway St. NW #1) - Spacious and sunny, this one bedroom one bathroom condo puts you in the middle of Cleveland Park. Birch cabinets and hardwood floors make the space feel light and open. With spacious closets and a large bedroom, you will feel right at home. The Metro is only a few blocks away, so your commute is quick and easy. Don't miss out on the chance to make this fantastic space your home.



This unit is surrounded by woods, beautiful landscaping, and off the main street, so it is quiet and serene. Still, it's only a short walk to the Uptown Theater, shops, and restaurants.



Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Stainless steel appliances

Hardwood floor

On-street parking



Minimum One Year Lease

Application fee is $75 per person. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent due at lease signing



For showings, please email: peterchanrentals@gmail.com



(RLNE5037140)