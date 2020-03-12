All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

2736 Ordway Street, NW #1

2736 Ordway Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2736 Ordway Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 Available 08/30/19 $2000 1BR/1BA GREAT LOCATION (2736 Ordway St. NW #1) - Spacious and sunny, this one bedroom one bathroom condo puts you in the middle of Cleveland Park. Birch cabinets and hardwood floors make the space feel light and open. With spacious closets and a large bedroom, you will feel right at home. The Metro is only a few blocks away, so your commute is quick and easy. Don't miss out on the chance to make this fantastic space your home.

This unit is surrounded by woods, beautiful landscaping, and off the main street, so it is quiet and serene. Still, it's only a short walk to the Uptown Theater, shops, and restaurants.

RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stainless steel appliances
Hardwood floor
On-street parking

LEASE TERMS
Minimum One Year Lease
Application fee is $75 per person. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent due at lease signing

For showings, please email: peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE5037140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 have any available units?
2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 have?
Some of 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 offer parking?
No, 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 have a pool?
No, 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 Ordway Street, NW #1 has units with dishwashers.
