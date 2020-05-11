All apartments in Washington
2735 OLIVE STREET NW
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2735 OLIVE STREET NW

2735 Olive St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2735 Olive St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Welcome to your beautifully renovated home at The Phillips School in Georgetown~s serene East Village. The 1890s Federal Style schoolhouse was converted to luxury condominiums in 2002. This south-facing residence was recently renovated with high-grade finishes and smart home technology including a Nest thermostat, Lutron lighting and built-in Sonos sound system. Drenched in abundant natural light from tall windows that wrap around the unit, this apartment also features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a premium kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a spa-like bathroom with heated floors. Other features include two-stage window treatments, an illuminated shelving unit in the master suite, in-unit washer/dryer, and a private, landscaped patio with a storage shed that is accessible from both the bedroom and living room. This unit passed a full home inspection as part of a recent change in ownership. Includes one parking space within gated compound. Available furnished or unfurnished. Rental terms are negotiable ranging from 6-12 months with possible option to renew.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 OLIVE STREET NW have any available units?
2735 OLIVE STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 OLIVE STREET NW have?
Some of 2735 OLIVE STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 OLIVE STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2735 OLIVE STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 OLIVE STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2735 OLIVE STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2735 OLIVE STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2735 OLIVE STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2735 OLIVE STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2735 OLIVE STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 OLIVE STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2735 OLIVE STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2735 OLIVE STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2735 OLIVE STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 OLIVE STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 OLIVE STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
