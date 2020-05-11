2735 OLIVE STREET NW

Amenities

Welcome to your beautifully renovated home at The Phillips School in Georgetown~s serene East Village. The 1890s Federal Style schoolhouse was converted to luxury condominiums in 2002. This south-facing residence was recently renovated with high-grade finishes and smart home technology including a Nest thermostat, Lutron lighting and built-in Sonos sound system. Drenched in abundant natural light from tall windows that wrap around the unit, this apartment also features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a premium kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a spa-like bathroom with heated floors. Other features include two-stage window treatments, an illuminated shelving unit in the master suite, in-unit washer/dryer, and a private, landscaped patio with a storage shed that is accessible from both the bedroom and living room. This unit passed a full home inspection as part of a recent change in ownership. Includes one parking space within gated compound. Available furnished or unfurnished. Rental terms are negotiable ranging from 6-12 months with possible option to renew.