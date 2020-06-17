Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access media room pet friendly

2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 Available 04/21/19 Newly Renovated Sun Filled Cleveland Park One Bedroom With Parking Included Available Now! - Address: 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 Washington, DC 20008

Name of Building: Ordway Gardens

Market Rent: $2,100 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilities Included:Gas, Water, Sewer, and Trash

Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Pets: NO PETS

Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included In the Rent

Available: April 21st, 2019



Welcome to 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1! This new renovated one bedroom one bathroom has brand new everything! The kitchen has never been used. Stainless steel appliances including a gas range stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and new refrigerator. Also, the unit is equipped with a brand new stacked washer/dryer, new bathroom fixtures, and new windows throughout. Last but certainly not least, the unit comes with one off street parking space included in the rent!



The location of the property is even better than the unit. Right across the street is the red line metro station which can take you uptown or Downtown DC. Enjoy the number of restaurants and bars within a two-block radius. The movie theater is right next door! Also, walk to Rock Creek Park and enjoy the beautiful DC weather.



Bedrooms: One Bedroom

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Neighborhood: Cleveland Park

Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal

Laundry: Brand New Stacked Washer/Dryer In Unit

Square Footage: 778 Square Feet

Application Fee: $65/Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Move Fee: $200 Move In Fee

Floors: Sleek Hardwood Flooring

A/C & Heat: Central AC & Heat

Amenities: Brand New Appliances, Sun Filled Apartment, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Off Street Parking Included, Community Grounds



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4812911)