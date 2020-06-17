Amenities
2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 Available 04/21/19 Newly Renovated Sun Filled Cleveland Park One Bedroom With Parking Included Available Now! - Address: 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 Washington, DC 20008
Name of Building: Ordway Gardens
Market Rent: $2,100 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities Included:Gas, Water, Sewer, and Trash
Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Pets: NO PETS
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included In the Rent
Available: April 21st, 2019
Welcome to 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1! This new renovated one bedroom one bathroom has brand new everything! The kitchen has never been used. Stainless steel appliances including a gas range stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and new refrigerator. Also, the unit is equipped with a brand new stacked washer/dryer, new bathroom fixtures, and new windows throughout. Last but certainly not least, the unit comes with one off street parking space included in the rent!
The location of the property is even better than the unit. Right across the street is the red line metro station which can take you uptown or Downtown DC. Enjoy the number of restaurants and bars within a two-block radius. The movie theater is right next door! Also, walk to Rock Creek Park and enjoy the beautiful DC weather.
Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Neighborhood: Cleveland Park
Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal
Laundry: Brand New Stacked Washer/Dryer In Unit
Square Footage: 778 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Move Fee: $200 Move In Fee
Floors: Sleek Hardwood Flooring
A/C & Heat: Central AC & Heat
Amenities: Brand New Appliances, Sun Filled Apartment, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Off Street Parking Included, Community Grounds
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
(RLNE4812911)