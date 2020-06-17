All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1

2717 Ordway Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cleveland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2717 Ordway Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
pet friendly
2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 Available 04/21/19 Newly Renovated Sun Filled Cleveland Park One Bedroom With Parking Included Available Now! - Address: 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 Washington, DC 20008
Name of Building: Ordway Gardens
Market Rent: $2,100 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities Included:Gas, Water, Sewer, and Trash
Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Pets: NO PETS
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included In the Rent
Available: April 21st, 2019

Welcome to 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1! This new renovated one bedroom one bathroom has brand new everything! The kitchen has never been used. Stainless steel appliances including a gas range stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and new refrigerator. Also, the unit is equipped with a brand new stacked washer/dryer, new bathroom fixtures, and new windows throughout. Last but certainly not least, the unit comes with one off street parking space included in the rent!

The location of the property is even better than the unit. Right across the street is the red line metro station which can take you uptown or Downtown DC. Enjoy the number of restaurants and bars within a two-block radius. The movie theater is right next door! Also, walk to Rock Creek Park and enjoy the beautiful DC weather.

Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Neighborhood: Cleveland Park
Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal
Laundry: Brand New Stacked Washer/Dryer In Unit
Square Footage: 778 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Move Fee: $200 Move In Fee
Floors: Sleek Hardwood Flooring
A/C & Heat: Central AC & Heat
Amenities: Brand New Appliances, Sun Filled Apartment, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Off Street Parking Included, Community Grounds

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4812911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 have any available units?
2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Ordway Street NW Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University