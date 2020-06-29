All apartments in Washington
2706 2ND STREET SE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

2706 2ND STREET SE

2706 2nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2706 2nd Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely town-home located just outside the heart of the DC. Recently upgraded with new flooring through-out, paint and carpet and much more. Conveniently located just outside the heart of the DC and minutes to metro and public transportation. Entry-level offers 1-car garage, nice sized recreational room and walk out to the private backyard. Upper level welcomes you with gleaming hardwood floors through-out living and dining room and powder room for guests. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook...lots of natural light and offers a balcony with great city views. Walking distance to DC Entertainment and Sports Arena...Turn-key and ready for immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 2ND STREET SE have any available units?
2706 2ND STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 2ND STREET SE have?
Some of 2706 2ND STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 2ND STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2706 2ND STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 2ND STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2706 2ND STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2706 2ND STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 2706 2ND STREET SE offers parking.
Does 2706 2ND STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 2ND STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 2ND STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2706 2ND STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2706 2ND STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2706 2ND STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 2ND STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 2ND STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

