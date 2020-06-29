2706 2ND STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely town-home located just outside the heart of the DC. Recently upgraded with new flooring through-out, paint and carpet and much more. Conveniently located just outside the heart of the DC and minutes to metro and public transportation. Entry-level offers 1-car garage, nice sized recreational room and walk out to the private backyard. Upper level welcomes you with gleaming hardwood floors through-out living and dining room and powder room for guests. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook...lots of natural light and offers a balcony with great city views. Walking distance to DC Entertainment and Sports Arena...Turn-key and ready for immediate occupancy