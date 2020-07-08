2701 Woodley Pl NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access yoga

Comfortable, private English basement studio apartment with private patio available on August 1, one block from Woodley Park Metro/Red Line!



Option to include one or two off-street parking spaces



All utilities included in rent, including high speed internet and Xfinity cable



One year lease minimum, preference and discount given to 2+ year lease agreement. 100% refundable one month's rent as security deposit required. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No pet deposit, no pet rent, no move-in fee.



Available now for a showing, please email for an appointment!



*Photos are provided by current renter and have moving boxes, new photos will be uploaded as soon as the renter has vacated*



The apartment is located in the basement of a townhouse that has been converted into three separate apartments. The apartment is located in Woodley Park, and the lease would start as soon as August 1; rent is $1350 cable/internet and utilities included. There is an option to add TWO parking spaces for $200/month ($100 per spot).



The apartment has a private back entrance and a small private patio. There is also a brand new washer/dryer in the basement that is only shared with two other people and is free (not coin operated).



The apartment is only one block away from the Woodley Park metro station (red line) and nearby bus/circulator stops. It's a great neighborhood with lots of restaurants and is in walking distance of the bars/restaurants in both Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle. It's also two blocks away from the zoo and Rock Creek Park.



Located in the amazing Woodley Park neighborhood:

*Vibrant, fun, centrally located neighborhood with great access to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, yoga studios, parks, and shopping

*81 walkability score, 70 transit score, and 73 bike score

*0.1 miles from the Woodley Park Zoo Red Line metro stop

*0.6 miles from Adams Morgan

*1.3 miles from Dupont Circle



Please message me to set up a virtual walk through.



