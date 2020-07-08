All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2701 Woodley Pl NW

2701 Woodley Place Northwest · (202) 913-7652
Location

2701 Woodley Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit English Basement · Avail. now

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
yoga
Comfortable, private English basement studio apartment with private patio available on August 1, one block from Woodley Park Metro/Red Line!

Option to include one or two off-street parking spaces

All utilities included in rent, including high speed internet and Xfinity cable

One year lease minimum, preference and discount given to 2+ year lease agreement. 100% refundable one month's rent as security deposit required. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No pet deposit, no pet rent, no move-in fee.

Available now for a showing, please email for an appointment!

*Photos are provided by current renter and have moving boxes, new photos will be uploaded as soon as the renter has vacated*

The apartment is located in the basement of a townhouse that has been converted into three separate apartments. The apartment is located in Woodley Park, and the lease would start as soon as August 1; rent is $1350 cable/internet and utilities included. There is an option to add TWO parking spaces for $200/month ($100 per spot).

The apartment has a private back entrance and a small private patio. There is also a brand new washer/dryer in the basement that is only shared with two other people and is free (not coin operated).

The apartment is only one block away from the Woodley Park metro station (red line) and nearby bus/circulator stops. It's a great neighborhood with lots of restaurants and is in walking distance of the bars/restaurants in both Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle. It's also two blocks away from the zoo and Rock Creek Park.

Located in the amazing Woodley Park neighborhood:
*Vibrant, fun, centrally located neighborhood with great access to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, yoga studios, parks, and shopping
*81 walkability score, 70 transit score, and 73 bike score
*0.1 miles from the Woodley Park Zoo Red Line metro stop
*0.6 miles from Adams Morgan
*1.3 miles from Dupont Circle

Please message me to set up a virtual walk through.

(RLNE5867227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Woodley Pl NW have any available units?
2701 Woodley Pl NW has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Woodley Pl NW have?
Some of 2701 Woodley Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Woodley Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Woodley Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Woodley Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Woodley Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2701 Woodley Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Woodley Pl NW offers parking.
Does 2701 Woodley Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Woodley Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Woodley Pl NW have a pool?
No, 2701 Woodley Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Woodley Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2701 Woodley Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Woodley Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Woodley Pl NW has units with dishwashers.
