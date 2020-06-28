2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!



What a steal for the neighborhood!! This unit won't last long!! Situated between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park sits this lovely studio apartment! You can literally walk to both the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park Metro, the Zoo, Adams Morgan and so much more!! PRIME LOCATION A MUST SEE!!!



Property Highlights:



- Studio

- 1 Bathroom

- Hardwood floors

- Gas Cooking

- New AC/Heating

- 2 Closets

- Great view

- Storage space included!

- ALL utilities included you just pay gas

- Laundry in basement

- Street parking



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5084904)