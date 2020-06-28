All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4

2701 Cortland Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Cortland Pl NW, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!

What a steal for the neighborhood!! This unit won't last long!! Situated between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park sits this lovely studio apartment! You can literally walk to both the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park Metro, the Zoo, Adams Morgan and so much more!! PRIME LOCATION A MUST SEE!!!

Property Highlights:

- Studio
- 1 Bathroom
- Hardwood floors
- Gas Cooking
- New AC/Heating
- 2 Closets
- Great view
- Storage space included!
- ALL utilities included you just pay gas
- Laundry in basement
- Street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 have any available units?
2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 have?
Some of 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 offer parking?
No, 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 have a pool?
No, 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 have accessible units?
No, 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Cortland Pl NW UNIT 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
