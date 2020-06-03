2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW

Amenities

Stunning, very spacious high-end townhouse for rent in the heart of Woodley Park. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Over 3000 square feet of living space. Large living, dining and kitchen area with open floor plan. Beautiful 2-level roof terrace. First floor deck with attractive patio landscaping and two car parking space. High ceilings, original hardwood floors, and generous closet space in all rooms. 1.5 blocks from the metro, and restaurants/shops. Steps from Rock Creek Park and the zoo. Available starting July 15 for responsible tenants, ideally two years minimum. Appliances and features: High resolution projector and large screen in family room, with sound system. Wall-mounted TV in 2nd floor bedroom. Thermador 6-burner range. GE Monogram fridge. Dishwasher. Built-in microwave. Bosch washer/dryer on second floor. 2 AC systems, radiator heating Nest-controlled Simplisafe security system. Fireplace. Pantry space under stairs on first floor. Storage space in basement. Monthly floor maintenance and lawn maintenance included. Apply at cozy.co