Washington, DC
2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW

2631 Garfield St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2631 Garfield St NW, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning, very spacious high-end townhouse for rent in the heart of Woodley Park. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Over 3000 square feet of living space. Large living, dining and kitchen area with open floor plan. Beautiful 2-level roof terrace. First floor deck with attractive patio landscaping and two car parking space. High ceilings, original hardwood floors, and generous closet space in all rooms. 1.5 blocks from the metro, and restaurants/shops. Steps from Rock Creek Park and the zoo. Available starting July 15 for responsible tenants, ideally two years minimum. Appliances and features: High resolution projector and large screen in family room, with sound system. Wall-mounted TV in 2nd floor bedroom. Thermador 6-burner range. GE Monogram fridge. Dishwasher. Built-in microwave. Bosch washer/dryer on second floor. 2 AC systems, radiator heating Nest-controlled Simplisafe security system. Fireplace. Pantry space under stairs on first floor. Storage space in basement. Monthly floor maintenance and lawn maintenance included. Apply at cozy.co

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW have any available units?
2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW have?
Some of 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 NW GARFIELD STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
