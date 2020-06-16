All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B

2621 Woodley Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Woodley Pl NW, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1BD/1.5BA in Woodley Park! One block from Metro!

FEATURES
Spacious living room area (that can also be used as master bedroom)
Private entrance
Eat in kitchen
Half bath
Lots of storage space
Patio space
Washer/Dryer in unit

LOCATION
1 block from metro
Great Neighborhood! Walk Score 82, Transit Score 74, Bike Score 77
Woodley Park/Adams Morgan Neighborhood
Walking distance to multiple restaurants and the DC Zoo!

THINGS TO KNOW
Available now
All utilities included
Security deposit = 1 month's rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4576622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B have any available units?
2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B offer parking?
No, 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 Woodley Pl NW Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
