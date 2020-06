Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

VOUCHERS WELCOME -- PLEASE EMAIL IF INTERESTED! Beautiful Two-level apartment on second and third floor with beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen with espresso cabinets and granite, SS appliances. Large master suite upstairs. Large deck in rear off the living room. Conveniently located near Columbia Heights Metro and many bus lines. Washer & Dryer in unit. Vouchers Welcome, $50 application fee.