2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW

Available Immediately!!Perfect one bedroom with a washer/dryer in-unit and a gorgeous kitchen located between two Metros! Priced at $1695 and tenant only pays electric. Don't miss out on living in this spacious corner unit condo with lots of natural light. Hardwood Floors through out with Stainless Steel Appliances and a walk in closet that can hold any wardrobe. You don't want to miss out. Please contact listing agent to schedule a showing. You can apply on-line too at : http://tinyurl.com/live-alternatively. This won't last long!