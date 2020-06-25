All apartments in Washington
2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW
Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:05 AM

2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW

2608 Sherman Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available Immediately!!Perfect one bedroom with a washer/dryer in-unit and a gorgeous kitchen located between two Metros! Priced at $1695 and tenant only pays electric. Don't miss out on living in this spacious corner unit condo with lots of natural light. Hardwood Floors through out with Stainless Steel Appliances and a walk in closet that can hold any wardrobe. You don't want to miss out. Please contact listing agent to schedule a showing. You can apply on-line too at : http://tinyurl.com/live-alternatively. This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have any available units?
2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
