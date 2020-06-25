2608 SHERMAN AVENUE NW

2608 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001 Columbia Heights
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Available Immediately!!Perfect one bedroom with a washer/dryer in-unit and a gorgeous kitchen located between two Metros! Priced at $1695 and tenant only pays electric. Don't miss out on living in this spacious corner unit condo with lots of natural light. Hardwood Floors through out with Stainless Steel Appliances and a walk in closet that can hold any wardrobe. You don't want to miss out. Please contact listing agent to schedule a showing. You can apply on-line too at : http://tinyurl.com/live-alternatively. This won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
