Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

2550 17th St NW Unit 606

2550 17th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2550 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning One Bedroom in Adams Morgan w/ Private Rooftop & Parking! - This classy and spacious one bedroom has everything you need for city living! Nestled in a new building just off Columbia Road in Adams Morgan, you are conveniently located close to everything the city has to offer. This unit is newly renovated with neutral colors, beautiful hardwood floors, and high-end finishes. Step into the open concept kitchen and large living room with floor to ceiling patio doors leading to a small balcony. The contemporary kitchen features stainless steel appliances, island, and a tile backsplash. Off to the side is the lovely bedroom, with floor to ceiling windows and a large closet. Continue through to the bathroom, which has bright white tile, tub, and clean finishes. Don't worry, the bathroom has a second door for convenient access from the main space. Head up the industrial spiral staircase to your stupendous private rooftop deck! With two private outdoor spaces and all the upscale touches, this unit is luxurious and one of a kind!

You are steps from the shopping, dining, and nightlife of Adams Morgan.18th Street is just around the corner and lined with dining and restaurant options. You can easily get to U Street and 14th Street. Woodley Park, Dupont Circle metros are just a short walk away. The building is also convenient to the 16th Street and Columbia Road bus lines -- ideal for popping downtown. If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include the restaurants and bars in The Line Hotel, Mintwood Place and Lapis. For groceries, Harris Teeter and Safeway are just around the corner.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. The unit comes with one garage parking space included. Tenant is responsible for electric and building move in fee. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4956426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

