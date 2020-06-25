2547 BALDWIN CRES NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage coffee bar playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground garage

Four year old end unit townhouse at Dakota Crossing is available for rent. Walk in from the front or through the garage from the back to main level den/bedroom with full bath, storage, before walking up to spacious living room, dining, open kitchen with an island leading to south facing deck, half bath on this level before going up one more flight of stairs to the master bedroom, laundry and another bedroom and bath. Community has playground, few blocks from Costco, shops, restaurants, coffee shop, quick access to 295 and 50. More pictures to come once tenant moves out at the end of this month.