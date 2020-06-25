All apartments in Washington
2547 BALDWIN CRES NE
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

2547 BALDWIN CRES NE

2547 Baldwin Crescent Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2547 Baldwin Crescent Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
garage
Four year old end unit townhouse at Dakota Crossing is available for rent. Walk in from the front or through the garage from the back to main level den/bedroom with full bath, storage, before walking up to spacious living room, dining, open kitchen with an island leading to south facing deck, half bath on this level before going up one more flight of stairs to the master bedroom, laundry and another bedroom and bath. Community has playground, few blocks from Costco, shops, restaurants, coffee shop, quick access to 295 and 50. More pictures to come once tenant moves out at the end of this month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE have any available units?
2547 BALDWIN CRES NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE have?
Some of 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE currently offering any rent specials?
2547 BALDWIN CRES NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE pet-friendly?
No, 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE offer parking?
Yes, 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE offers parking.
Does 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE have a pool?
No, 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE does not have a pool.
Does 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE have accessible units?
No, 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2547 BALDWIN CRES NE does not have units with dishwashers.
