RENTED UNFURNISHED



This stunning 4-story townhouse is tucked away right next to Rock Creek Park on Massachusetts Avenue's Embassy Row! With amazing views of Rock Creek Park, this home is a real gem. The home comes with one off street parking space and is available May 15th, 2020. Home will be rented unfurnished.



Property Highlights:

- 4 bedrooms

- Bonus room with skylight and additional bedroom

- 2 full baths

- 1 half bath

- Kitchen with white appliances and white Cabinets

- Kitchen Island

- Quartz counter tops

- 2 wood burning fireplaces

- W/D in home

- Living room with built-in book shelves

- Family room

- Garden in backyard

- One parking space included!

- No pets

- Amazing views of Rock Creek Park

- Steps from the Japanese and Indian Embassy



AVAILABLE May 15th 2020!!

AVAILABLE May 15th 2020!!



No Pets Allowed



