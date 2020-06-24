Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2504 M ST NW Available 05/06/19 Perfect West End Duplex! Pet-Friendly One Bed Plus Den! - This one bedroom + den duplex, lives just like a house! Walk into the street level entrance to find the large open living space, perfect nook (comes complete with the dining table shown in photos), and a renovated kitchen. The gas range makes cooking a breeze and dishwasher makes clean up just as easy! There's plenty of storage on the main level including coat closet and under the stairs. The half bath rounds out this floor perfectly.



Head on upstairs to the large open den that's both bright with sunlight and made cozy with the wood burning fire place! The builtins and 2-story atrium in the den offers all the charm you could want. The small balcony off this room is the perfect relaxing spot to sip on your morning coffee or tea. Head into the main bedroom suite to find 2 large closets and the washer/dryer. Master bathroom features a marble bath/shower. The bedroom itself comfortably fits a queen and opens up onto the rear entrance - the shared courtyard!



Sandwiched between Georgetown and Dupont, you're an easy walk to plenty of metro stops (Dupont, Foggy Bottom, etc.), as well as ample fitness options (SoulCycle, Blast, etc), and the best of all, Trader Joe's exactly one block away. This condo couldn't be more conveniently located! Plenty of restaurants, farmers markets, cafe, and bar options are all within walking distance.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!



(RLNE3755913)