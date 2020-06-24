All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

2504 M ST NW

2504 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2504 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2504 M ST NW Available 05/06/19 Perfect West End Duplex! Pet-Friendly One Bed Plus Den! - This one bedroom + den duplex, lives just like a house! Walk into the street level entrance to find the large open living space, perfect nook (comes complete with the dining table shown in photos), and a renovated kitchen. The gas range makes cooking a breeze and dishwasher makes clean up just as easy! There's plenty of storage on the main level including coat closet and under the stairs. The half bath rounds out this floor perfectly.

Head on upstairs to the large open den that's both bright with sunlight and made cozy with the wood burning fire place! The builtins and 2-story atrium in the den offers all the charm you could want. The small balcony off this room is the perfect relaxing spot to sip on your morning coffee or tea. Head into the main bedroom suite to find 2 large closets and the washer/dryer. Master bathroom features a marble bath/shower. The bedroom itself comfortably fits a queen and opens up onto the rear entrance - the shared courtyard!

Sandwiched between Georgetown and Dupont, you're an easy walk to plenty of metro stops (Dupont, Foggy Bottom, etc.), as well as ample fitness options (SoulCycle, Blast, etc), and the best of all, Trader Joe's exactly one block away. This condo couldn't be more conveniently located! Plenty of restaurants, farmers markets, cafe, and bar options are all within walking distance.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE3755913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

