Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206

2501 Calvert St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 Available 03/05/19 Bright Woodley Park Two-Bedroom! - This luxury 2 bed/2bath condo spans almost 1200 square feet. Enter into an open and spacious living room with wall to wall windows and enough room for a living area and a separate office space. The dining area lies just off the kitchen and has enough space to host all your friends & family. The L-shaped kitchen features plenty of cabinets and spacious countertops.

The first bedroom is truly a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom, and wide-spacious layout. The second bedroom is larger than most, still big enough to fit a queen bed and has a double-wide closet for storage. A second full bathroom completes the space.

The building has a lovely rooftop with gorgeous views atop Woodley Park. Metro access and Connecticut bus lines, including the circulator, make commuting a breeze. Convenience abounds with plenty of dining options. Try Open City for brunch or if you are feeling like international there is the Lebanese Taverna, Afghan Grill, Tono Sushi, Rajaja Curry House, and Medaterra. Safeway, Harris Teeter, and Yes! Organic are all within a mile. For the nature lover, you are just across the street from Rock Creek National Park and a half mile from the Zoo. No shortage of things to explore as Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and the National Cathedral are all also within walking distance.

The building has a 24-hr concierge service and laundry facilities. A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease and tenants are responsible for a move-in fee to the building and electricity. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4660947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 have any available units?
2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 have?
Some of 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and 24hr concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 offer parking?
No, 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 have a pool?
No, 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
