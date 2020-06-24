Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge on-site laundry bbq/grill

2501 Calvert St NW Unit 206 Available 03/05/19 Bright Woodley Park Two-Bedroom! - This luxury 2 bed/2bath condo spans almost 1200 square feet. Enter into an open and spacious living room with wall to wall windows and enough room for a living area and a separate office space. The dining area lies just off the kitchen and has enough space to host all your friends & family. The L-shaped kitchen features plenty of cabinets and spacious countertops.



The first bedroom is truly a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom, and wide-spacious layout. The second bedroom is larger than most, still big enough to fit a queen bed and has a double-wide closet for storage. A second full bathroom completes the space.



The building has a lovely rooftop with gorgeous views atop Woodley Park. Metro access and Connecticut bus lines, including the circulator, make commuting a breeze. Convenience abounds with plenty of dining options. Try Open City for brunch or if you are feeling like international there is the Lebanese Taverna, Afghan Grill, Tono Sushi, Rajaja Curry House, and Medaterra. Safeway, Harris Teeter, and Yes! Organic are all within a mile. For the nature lover, you are just across the street from Rock Creek National Park and a half mile from the Zoo. No shortage of things to explore as Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and the National Cathedral are all also within walking distance.



The building has a 24-hr concierge service and laundry facilities. A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease and tenants are responsible for a move-in fee to the building and electricity. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



